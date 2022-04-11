49 Injured In Inter-City National Sports Bus Accident

By- Forty-nine (49) people were injured when an Inter-Africa bus was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and overturned at 5.30 PM.

Said Nyathi:

The ZRP confirms a serious RTA which occurred on [the 9th of April 2022] at 1730 hours along Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Sports Stadium, involving a Mukumba Bus (Inter Africa).

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and overturned.

49 people were injured during the accident. The bus driver ran away soon after the accident.

The accident occurred barely five days after one person was killed while 22 others were injured when another Inter-Africa bus overturned at Karina in Norton.

The bus was travelling from Murombedzi to Harare with 58 passengers on board.

