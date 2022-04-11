Mnangagwa Falls Into Coup Dangers Triggered By July Moyo

Emmerson Mnangagwa has fallen into coup danger caused by Local Govt Minister July Moyo, Parliament heard last week.

Minister Moyo was accused of creating tribal divisions in what now jeophadizes national security. This was during a debate with Norton MP Temba Mliswa, and below is the transcript.

HON. J. MOYO: Madam Speaker, the Constitution, regarding the devolution agenda that is captured in the Constitution of 2013 is in two Chapters. There is Chapter 14 of the Constitution which deals with all the political and administrative set up of the devolution institutions, both at provincial and local authority level. The financial provisions are in Chapter 17 and every time the Minister of Finance comes to this august House, he presents that this House adopts, which is debated and adopted and it is in that Chapter where he has been given the powers to finance devolution funds to provincial and local authorities.

The local authorities and provincial council are there, what has not been there is the metropolitan councils. The Provincial Councils and Administration Act is still not repealed and therefore it is still there. We can make amendments of that Act but it is an Act of Parliament which was passed here, which is called the Provincial Councils and Administration Act. We can amend it as we are doing to comply with the provisions of the Constitution and we are doing exactly that.

HON. T. MLISWA: The law does not work in anticipation because you are changing this law and you do not use it. You use the current law. The law requires you to talk about what is there before it is amended. The point here is, the provincial councils have been set up and Members of Parliament are members of the provincial council. Some are being paid. Why do you pay others and others you do not pay? You have not sworn anybody in. You are totally violating the Constitution. Hon Ziyambi will tell you that the law does not work in anticipation. The current law that we have which has not been changed is very clear that there must be an enabling Act which comes through.

You hate Members of Parliament with a passion and we understand that. It is the law that put them there. You cannot say these other members, you pay and other members you do not. When did you swear in those that you are paying Hon Minister? The question that you have got provincial councilors who are being paid were not sworn in. They are not sitting. You are creating the biggest violation of the Constitution ever.

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon. Mliswa, please, ask your question.

HON. T. MLISWA: My question is that he cannot continue to disburse money to pay other provincial members selectively without the Bill coming here. This is the very same section which got the late President Mugabe out of power – this devolution one. It is one of the reasons why he was removed from power because he was not constitutional. You are putting the President in trouble again. Being a lawyer, I hope he sees that. Hon Ziyambi, advise the President honestly. This is the biggest scam of looting funds. This Minister has been looting funds.

THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC WORKS (HON. J. MOYO): I want to say and I want to repeat that Chapter 17 of the Constitution gives the Minister of Finance the right to finance those institutions which are there and the Minister of Finance in the Blue book which your Parliamentary Legal Committee has looked at, is giving provincial councils monies to local authorities. My job as Minister, once that allocation has been made, is to make sure that the monies are used properly. The law that we are using is the Provincial Councils Administration Act; the law we are using for the Rural District Councils is the Rural District Councils Act and the law we are using is the Urban Councils Act. That is what we are doing – [HON T. MLISWA: Arikuba mari mudhara uyu. Jeri rinorwadza wachembera.] – Madam Speaker, I need your protection – [HON MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.]-

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Hon Members to my left side, please behave like Hon Members in Parliament. I will not allow you to continue that behaviour Hon. Members. Hon. Mliswa, you said this old man is stealing money, please withdraw that statement.

HON. T. MLISWA: Madam Speaker, I listen to you very much. There are so many old men in this House. Which old man?

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: The one who was speaking.

HON. T. MLISWA: Does he not have a name? I know him as Sekuru July Moyo. Because I respect you, I withdraw what I said that the old man is stealing some funds.

HON. T. MLISWA: On a point of order Madam Speaker, the Hon. Minister diligently articulated how he is going to bring the Bill here. So why are you bringing the Bill here when you are telling us what you are doing is right? I told you that you cannot bring a Bill here if you are doing the right thing. Minister, this august House must be known to have said no to the disbursement of devolution funds because certain things were not in place. The devolution money is being looted. Central Government is paying directly to companies instead of using a proper structure. Provincial councillors are responsible for monitoring and evaluating of that money. Who is monitoring those funds if the provincial councillors are not there? Minister, you are contradicting yourself. He is disbursing this money willy-nilly for him to benefit and he has been very inconsistent. The Minister must know that we are watching and he has been running away. Tsuro magen’a haaite totomubata chete tsuro wacho. Today we caught the hare. You are here today and until we conclude this issue, nothing is going to happen in this country. The President is being told corruption is there because it is being said we are not doing our oversight role. We are doing our oversight role and this Minister is failing to respond to issues of money which are of a corrupt nature. Jeri haridi makura kudai sekuru munevhudzi rewhite – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*On the motion of HON. TOGAREPI, seconded by HON. TEKESHE, the House adjourned at Three Minutes past Six o’clock p.m. *

