President Chamisa Speaks On Meeting With Masvingo Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says meetings with residents across the country signal the transfer of power from politicians to citizens.

President Chamisa was in Masvingo on Sunday for an engagement meeting with citizens.

“THE CITIZENS SHALL GOVERN!

Great Citizen conversation with grassroots Change Champions in Masvingo.

A New Great ZIMBABWE loading…Wezhira wazadzaa! #NewGreat

Bullets trains… ZIMBABWE let’s fix our politics and fix everything…Its possible in our lifetime,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“Behold the new!

The Change Champion In Chief (CCC) has delivered a powerful speech to the Change Champions in Masvingo today.

The dedicated cadres committed themselves to the cause & it was a fully packed hall.

@nelsonchamisa

is taking us to Post Liberation Agenda trajectory,” CCC said in a statement.

