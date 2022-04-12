Former MDC T Members Threaten CCC Comeback

By A Correspondent- Former MDC-T members have announced that they will contest for any position that might arise in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party after its leaders said it is a new outfit in which everyone is starting afresh.

MDC-T secretary-general Nomvula Mguni yesterday told Southern Eye that opposition leaders must concentrate on uniting people instead of dividing them.

Her party leader Thokozani Khupe declared herself a member of the CCC party on Saturday and attended a meeting addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. Khupe sat in the crowd at Bulawayo’s McDonalds Hall in Makokoba.

The CCC Bulawayo provincial leadership has announced that it is not keen to work with Khupe.

No one can stop what happened on Saturday because it is for the people. Everyone needs change and we will contest any positions that will come up within CCC. We have been told that this is a new party and that we are starting afresh. People are the ones who elect others into positions,” Mguni said.

She said the opposition should concentrate on uniting people.

Sources said Khupe was now an ordinary card-carrying member of CCC party.

On Saturday, she was reportedly welcomed by members of the opposition party as she sat with the crowds.

Meanwhile, Chamisa on Saturday told his members that his party will soon convene an elective congress to choose its leaders.-Newsday

