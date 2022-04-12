Man Kills Friend Over Woman

Police in Shurugwi have launched a manhunt for one Hardlife Mudzingwa who allegedly fatally stabbed his friend following a misunderstanding over a woman.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mudzingwa stabbed Blessing Mxotshwa who was his friend after he discovered that they were dating the same woman. Said Insp Mahoko:

Hardlife Mudzingwa, aged 30, and Blessing Mxotshwa, aged 30, of Village 14 Tokwe 3 Valley, Shurugwi, were friends.

Hardlife, the suspect, in this case, discovered that they were in love with the same woman, aged 24.

Insp Mahoko said on Friday last week at around 7.50 PM, Mudzingwa allegedly visited his girlfriend at her home and she refused to open the door for him. Added Insp Mahoko:

This did not go down well with the suspect who forcibly gained entry, through a broken dining room window, and discovered that she was with Blessing Mxotshwa.

An argument arose between the suspect and Blessing Mxotshwa.

The suspect produced a knife and stabbed Blessing Mxotshwa once in the neck and fled the scene. – H- Metro

