SDA Quartet Die On Way To Church Programme

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Four members of a Seventh Day Adventist Church music group died after a vehicle they were travelling on, veered off the road and overturned in Mawabeni along Gwanda road of Saturday.

The 17-member Gospel Symphony was heading to Gwanda for worship on Saturday morning when the accident occurred leaving 13 members injured.

Three of the four died on the spot while one of them later died at Esigodini Hospital. The injured group members are receiving medical attention at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday urging drivers to be cautious on the road to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

“I can confirm that three people died on the spot while 13 others were injured when a vehicle lost control and veered of the road and overturned around 9AM on Saturday.

On board, there were members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on their way to Gwanda for a church programme,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Those who died on the spot include Corleenah Ncube (36), Sithembelenkosini Mutemachani (52) and Egnes Majazi (38) all from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo.”

He said police are conducting investigations and are yet to get details about the fourth death. The fourth member who died has been identified as Mayibongwe Phiri also from Nkulumane.

The Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services also attended the scene and injured passengers had already been ferried to the hospital by private motor vehicles.

“The brigade found the vehicle having veered off the road and uprooted several trees before landing on its side. All injured persons had been removed to hospital by private motor vehicles.

Two male adults believed to be church mates were found guarding the wreckage. The brigade observed that all the people including the injured were already removed from the vehicle by members of the public before the brigade arrival.

There were blood stains in and outside the vehicle which indicated some injuries to the passengers. No persons were trapped,” said chief fire officer Linos Phiri.

Chronicle caught up with one of the surviving group members Mrs Luvuno Dlamini who said the tragic incident was the most traumatic the group ever had to deal with.

“All I remember hearing is that a bus was trying to overtake us and our driver tried to avoid side swiping and then next thing we were rolling.

We are in pain and still recovering but we cannot get over the tragedy that befell our sisters and brother who lost their lives while doing God’s work. We pray for healing especially for the families who lost their loved ones,” she said.

The executive secretary of the South Zimbabwe Conference of the SDA church in charge of Nkulumane church where the music group is registered Pastor Sindiso Mpofu relayed his condolences to the affected families saying the four were dedicated ministers of the gospel.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the news that four members of our church lost their lives on the 9th of April 2022, after being involved in a car accident along the Bulawayo to Beitbridge highway at Mawabeni.

“These were dedicated members of a singing group Gospel Symphony and they leave behind a legacy that will long-serve to inspire and empower us to continue to work for The Lord Jesus Christ until He comes,” said Ps Mpofu.

“We continue to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured who are still receiving medical attention. Our deepest condolences go out to their families, friends and the church at large.”-statemedia

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...