Mnangagwa On Offensive Post By-Election Binga Visit

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in Binga, Matabeleland North, today on an offensive post-March by-election visit after losing the constituency to Citizens Coalition for Change.

According to the state media, Mnangagwa will be officially commissioning and handing over the Binga-Kariba fishing rigs to the local community.

Mnangagwa during his pre-March by-election r visit to the district, at a star rally at Siabuwa Business Centre, promised to give local chiefs some fishing boats.

