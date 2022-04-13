Mnangagwa On Offensive Post By-Election Binga Visit
13 April 2022
By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in Binga, Matabeleland North, today on an offensive post-March by-election visit after losing the constituency to Citizens Coalition for Change.
According to the state media, Mnangagwa will be officially commissioning and handing over the Binga-Kariba fishing rigs to the local community.
Mnangagwa during his pre-March by-election r visit to the district, at a star rally at Siabuwa Business Centre, promised to give local chiefs some fishing boats.