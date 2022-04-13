Police Arrest Operation Dudula Leader

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini the South African leader of the extremist xenophobic vigilante group Operation Dudula has handed himself over to the Soweto police station on yet unknown charges.

Quoting the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, the Citizen said Dlamini was set to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court where his docket will be revealed.

Dlamini is currently out on bail over burglary charge in connection with an incident this month in which he and Operation Dudula members ransacked Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe’s home in search of drugs.

Recently Dlamini came under fire after he addressed a gathering in Diepsloot which led to the death of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi. – Bulawayo24

