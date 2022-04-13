Real Madrid Through To Champions League Semi- Finals

Real Madrid booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started on the front foot and took the lead through Mason Mount’s strike after 15 minutes. Chelsea continued to dominate and they doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Antonio Rudiger headed Mount’s corner past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid continued to struggle and found themselves 3-0 down as Timo Werner’s strike took a slight deflection off Courtois. Rodrygo entered the pitch to replace Casemiro in the 78th minute and the Brazilian forward made an instant impact just two minutes later. Luka Modric found him with a superb ball with the outside of his foot and Rodrygo sidefooted it past Edouard Mendy.

With the score tied 4-4 on aggregate, the game headed into extra time. The hosts went ahead in the 96th minute thanks to Karim Benzema’s fourth goal of the tie to take his side into the last four.

The 13-time champions will play Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.- The Athletic

