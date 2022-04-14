Marry Mubaiwa Fined ZWL$60 000 For Marriage Fraud

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa has been slapped with a ZWL$60 000 fine or six months imprisonment for contravening the Marriage Act.

This comes after the former second lady was found guilty of marriage fraud.

Marry attempted to solemnise her marriage to Chiwenga without his consent while he was hospitalised in India.

12 months were wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In handing down the sentence Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube said her ill health did not allow her to go to jail nor do community service and deserves a second chance as a first time offender.

He said: “The accused is not in good healthy as she is always seen with an aid. The accused is a first offender. The accused will not cause harm to society. She deserves a second chance.

“Community service for her won’t work because of her health.”

