Mnangagwa Honours Elvis Nyathi, Gives Him State Assisted Funeral

Spread the love

By- The government has granted the late Elvis Mbhodazwe Nyathi a state-assisted funeral.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana on Wednesday evening.

Tweeted Mangwana:

His Excellency the President @edmnangagwa has granted the late slain compatriot #ElvisNyathi a State Assisted Funeral.

Nyathi was brutally murdered by a mob in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday night.

The now-deceased 43-year-old Zimbabwean was a gardener in Fourways and had a wife and four kids. He lived on Thubelihle Street, Diepsloot.

According to his family, Nyathi had just come home from work when a mob ran through his neighbourhood chasing a group of people, knocking on doors and asking for ID documents.

He was allegedly caught by the group who tied him up, assaulted him and set him on fire. Nyathi’s brother, Godknows, said:

My brother, his wife and others hid behind their shack and the group found them and started chasing them because they thought they were criminals.

We are hurt because my brother was not a criminal. I spoke to him yesterday when he was at work and after work, he came back home to Diepsloot and they killed him. My brother was a good person. He had a wife and four children.

All I can say to the community of Diepsloot is if they catch someone they need to investigate if this person is a criminal or not.

They can’t just catch someone and kill them because they will only find out in the end that this person was not a criminal and was innocent.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...