Breaking: 25 Die In Chipinge Bus Accident

Over 25 people have been confirmed dead while over 40 are reported to be seriously injured after a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) was involved in an accident near Jopa market in Chipinge at around 11 pm.

The cause of the accident is not yet known but at the moment. District authorities are still verifying the exact number of the fatalities and the injured, who are currently admitted at Chipinge District Hospital.- ZBC

