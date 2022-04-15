ZimSec Helps GCSE Student Pass 20 A’s In One Sitting | GOOD or STUPID?

By Nigel Gwirikwiti | ZIMSEC has successfully mastered the propensity to urinate on Academia. Palpably, the academic curriculum being orchestrated by the aforesaid institution has ironically produced unprecedented intellectual parochialism. In fact , it’s a direct mockery to the bonafide citizens of the Commonwealth of Academia- the intelligentsia.

Honestly, how is it practical that a protege will write 20 exams and miraculously pass all of them with straight As? Such an eerie phenomenon was practically impossible during our time. We were the creme de la creme of Academia. Our exams were administered by Cambridge. The curriculum was systematically structured so that seven subjects at Ordinary level were more than enough. We struggled to complete the syllabus. Cambridge was as serious as a thrombosis.

It’s practically impossible for a protege to attend 20 classes . It’s no-brainer , the classes will overlap and the student will not be able to attend classes . Consequently, the exams will also overlap. Hypothetically, even if the subjects do not overlap , the fact that one passes 20 subjects with straight As clearly shows that something is seriously wrong with the standard that ZIMSEC is offering . Are these exam papers leaked?

Historically , Zimbabwe is known for producing creme de la creme of Academia. Regrettably, the world will soon not recognize ZIMSEC as a serious institution because of transparency lack thereof. Consequently, I can’t even extend my congratulations to this young fellow because I know something is “rotten in the state of Denmark “. I can’t even welcome him/ her to the Commonwealth of Academia because I question the authenticity of these results . Zimbabwe education has gone to the dogs.

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

Daddy Gwiri!

