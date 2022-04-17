Chamisa Clears Air On GNU Claims

By- The Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa said the only dialogue he was interested in engaging with Zanu PF would be that of discussing about a clear 2023 election roadmap.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said a clear roadmap to 2023 elections is the only agenda he was interested to engage with Zanu PF

Chamisa posted: The last elections were soured by the killing of six unarmed civilians by soldiers in central Harare after Chamisa’s supporters protested against alleged vote-rigging.

Chamisa called for dialogue with the ruling Zanu PF to come up with an elections roadmap to avoid another disputed outcome in 2023.

Posted Chamisa:

It’s about 60 weeks to the 2023 general election. Any dialogue must be about reforms & the road to 2023, not a GNU. As Zimbabweans, we must find each other to avoid yet another disputed election & all its undesired consequences. We need a Pre-Elections Pact on Reforms (PREPARE).

Whoever Wins an undisputed mandate in 2023 must then unite the nation, form a credible inclusive Team ZIMBABWE & deliver prosperity and happiness.

Chamisa said the five years after the next elections should be about nation-building and the transformation of the economy, instead of unending politicking.

