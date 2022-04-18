Mudede Loses Car To Son, Gets Him Arrested

By- Former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede has lost a car to his son and got him arrested.

Tawanda Mudede, recently appeared in court on allegations of stealing his father’s US$40 000 car.

Tawanda (25) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

It is the State’s case that on 10 April this year, Mudede arrived at his house driving a grey Toyota Prado, with three police officers from ZRP Borrowdale.

He had gone to report his son and girlfriend Mitchel Masawi who had violated a peace order restricting them from entering his house.

Tawanda and Mitchel were promptly arrested for contempt of court.

It is alleged that on their way to the police station, the son drank Voltaren ointment that was on the back seat.

Mudede allegedly panicked and drove to Borrowdale Trauma Centre to seek assistance from the medical personnel.

On arrival, Mudede and two police officers disembarked, while his son remained in the car with one police officer.

When Mudede returned to his car with the medical staff, the police officer opened the door to allow them to administer medical treatment.

Tawanda allegedly closed and locked all doors and told them he didn’t have the keys but he later drove off.

He later called his sister and informed her that he had parked the car near State House where she recovered the vehicle and returned it to Mudede.

It is further alleged that Mudede’s cellphone and other personal documents, which were in the car, were missing.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.

H-Metro

