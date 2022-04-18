Olinda Chapel Snatched My Husband And Squandered My Kids’Money

By Showbiz Reporter | A UK based Zimbabwean businesswoman has spoken how how she has been allegedly scammed by the self flaunting sociallite, Olinda Chapel.

In revelations verified by ZimEye with work colleagues and employees since 2017, Gaynor Fundira on Sunday spoke on video while complaining that her husband went off with Chapel, at the time just a carer, to squander her wealth during the years before Chapel announced her own care company. To add salt to injury, Olinda, would rename her shipping company Gain (from Gaynor” first name).

Mrs Fundira, who briefly spoke to ZimEye on Sunday, narrated her story as follows:

“Now Byron and I have been married since 2001, We separated in 2015. Around 2014-15. In 2015 he went and paid a divorce token and said that he wants divorce and I did not deny that. I said well, it happens in life. I said no problem. Byron then moved out, so that I go and live on my own. So basically that is the background of what I am about to talk about.

‘The story is now is that this is April 2022, and my divorce has not been finalised, the reason is Byron is refusing to divorce me; why?, I really don’t know. I’ve done everything that I can to try and divorce this man; I have gone to the court I’ve gone to his family to talk about this issue. I’ve even approached some of his friends, but I am not getting anywhere. What I am asking is for Byron, can you kindly, kindly give me my properties and my money, divorce me and let me go. Right now I am exposing you on this video as a scammer. You are scamming me of money, you have been doing it for the last few years, And the reason why you have been doing it I don’t know. You take my children’s money to spend with to spend with your women. Your women I am today going to call them else describing them as hures. The reason why I am describing them in this way is that they are spending my children’s money.

“So I’m going to talk about these women as well because they are part of this Cam with Byron. The 1st one I am going to talk about on this is Olinda.

“The reason why I am calling all these other women hures, is that they are spending my kids’ money with my husband. I’m going to talk about these women because they are part of this scam with Byron.

“The first one i’m going to talk about is Olinda, Olinda Chapel, who calls herself, rich auntie, mbinga, whatever, I don’t know. Olinda was the 1st to go away to Spain with Byron on a supposed business trip when Olinda was my employee.

“Olinda, you can sit on your page and say my tax bracket this and that, bullshit, you tell Tytan who came from Zimbabwe recently.

“You were my employee as I used to pay for your tax and NI, and you fell in love with Byron and you travelled to Spain, both of you, massaging each others’ feet with oil and all the rubbish; you came to tell me when you came back from Spain.

“So you’re the first one. Secondly, there is another one who calls herself Blessing Sha, on Facebook,” she said as she continued naming other women, just as Mr Fundira was still to comment at the time of publishing.

Contacted for a comment, Olinda Chapel said she is sufffering harrassment, before putting the phone down.

