Watch: President Chamisa’s Independence Address

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says the country’s independence has been overshadowed by the suffering of citizens.

President Chamisa has said the nation’s is celebrating “paper and flag independence.”

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader also bemoaned the sad plight of liberation war veterans.

https://fb.watch/csIKzoN4S9/

