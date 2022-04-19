FULL TEXT- LEAD President Post Independence Statement

Spread the love

19 April 2021

As we continue to celebrate Zimbabwe at 42, it is imperative for all Zimbabweans to nurture the culture of tolerance, peace, unity and love. Yesterday, Zimbabweans from all walks of life celebrated the independence of our beloved country.

Whilst a lot has been said about the milestones that Zimbabwe has achieved, for women it is not yet Uhuru 42 years after independence. Women still struggle to unclasp the bondages of poverty, exclusion and systematic marginalization.

It is imperative to note that the discrimination of women in Zimbabwe is systematic and well calculated. The gender imbalances & stereotyping socially, politically & economically is structural and needs 100% commitment from all women in Zimbabwe for us to be able to break all the barriers prohibiting women to reach their full potential in this highly patriarchal dominant country. Indeed it is not yet Uhuru for women participation in governance and politics.

It is not yet Uhuru for economic opportunities for the majority of women in Zimbabwe. All relevant organs of the state, CSOS, the church and society at large need to stop the cosmetic approach to dealing with issues that affect women in our country.

Firstly, we need commitment by all organs of the state to adhere to section 17 of the constitution of Zimbabwe which enshrines gender balance. Secondly, charity begins at home, how are we raising the girl child? The girl child should be encouraged to dream and live her dream without being forced to submit to men.

Parents should raise children in gender balanced homes which will nurture a culture of equality and build confidence in the girl child to accomplish her goals without feeling intimidated.

Efforts have been made to empower women through the women’s bank unfortunately the efforts are too elitist as most ordinary women don’t stand a chance to access the loans due to lack of collateral.

Unity of purpose is what is needed for women in Zimbabwe to get to a stage of a women’s revolution in our beloved country and celebrate Independence Day at equal footing with every other Zimbabwean.

LEAD is working tirelessly to give women a safe space to participate in governance and politics. We are capacitating women and building a new brand of leaders who are responsible and responsive to the needs of Zimbabwe.

LEAD is the only party that abolished the Women’s wing after realization that women are grouped into this wing/league/assembly and given an illusion of power which is virtually non existent.

One fundamental cause we have in common with the current government is the desire to strengthen our unity, enhancing national cohesion and entrenching peace within our country.

We can’t prosper if we are always antagonizing. Peace, unity and love are the cornerstones of a strong nation. The independence day theme for 2022 was very appropriate for a time like this. “Leave no one and no place behind”.

As the spirit of unity continues to gain momentum in our teapot shaped country, don’t be left behind. LEAD applauds the move by government to rotate independence day celebrations in all the ten provinces of the country.

Yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed government’s commitment to empowering Zimbabweans and we implore the President of Zimbabwe to oversee that this commitment is upheld by all state departments and that no Zimbabwean is prejudiced of left behind because of their class in society or political affiliation. In terms of agriculture President Mnangagwa’s government should ensure that every Zimbabwean who wants to contribute meaningfully in the agricultural sector is afforded land to do so in our quest to ensure that we become a food secure nation.

It is sad that land is still being distributed in a partisan manner which continues to disenfranchise all those who want to work tirelessly to plug into the economic development agenda.

We are all Zimbabweans and we should all have equal opportunities to national resources. President Mnangagwa announced that a phased free education system will be effected from 2023.

Some years back government promised free education to all primary school students in line with the constitutional provisions of the constitution of Zimbabwe yet nothing of that sort ever happened. We pray that this announcement is sincere and that it will be implemented so that no child will be left behind.

We are all Zimbabweans before we belong to any political party. April is a month we should all reflect on the liberation struggle and how some patriotic Zimbabweans sacrificed their lives for us to be liberated. Things might not be rosy now, all successful countries once went through recession and became economic powerhouses.

Zimbabwe is about to rebirth into economic prosperity. The darkest hour is before dawn. All this shall come to pass. Stop cursing your country, start believing that together we can positively transform Zimbabwe if we tolerate each other in our diversity and work towards nation building and development.

You are the LEADER that you have been waiting for. It’s time to LEAD and ensure sustainable economic and human development in Zimbabwe.

Long live Zimbabwe! Happy Independence to all my fellow countrymen!

Mambokadzi Linda Tsungirirai Masarira LEAD President

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...