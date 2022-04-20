Mnangagwa Uses Govt Money To Win Marange Church Members

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accorded the late Mutumwa Noah Taguta, who died this Monday, a State-assisted funeral in recognition of his contribution to the spiritual and material well-being of the nation.

In his message of condolences to the Taguta family, President Mnangagwa described Mutumwa Noah Taguta as a devout Christian and a staunch messenger of God, who transformed the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church into a strong, sub-regional movement of God’s faithfuls covering Southern, East and Central Africa.

“Such a massive movement of believers drawn from diverse nationalities and cultures required inspired leadership which only he alone could provide. We greatly admired his commitment to the Word and his exceptional leadership, through which our country Zimbabwe is now a well-known spiritual epicentre on the African Continent. I have very vivid memories of my visits to his Headquarters in Mafararikwa, in rural Marange which he transformed into a continental shrine and home to God’s faithfuls,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President noted that with very little persuasion, Mutumwa Taguta built a modern high school, which is a source of pride to the church, the community and government.

“Today children and families in the Church and beyond, accept education and have embraced modern medical practices, including vaccination programmes. Mutumwa Noah was singularly responsible for this transformation which consolidated the Church’s standing as a movement associated with the liberation of our Country.”

“Against age-old practices and set traditions, he challenged archaic outlooks to modernise the Church until it embraced secular education, modern medical practices and a better, enlightened life for the girl-child in the Church.

President Mnangagwa said he also knew the late as a passionate farmer who approached government for land, which he proceeded to put to full, productive use, thus contributing to the overall effort towards national food security.

“That tradition of agricultural industry and productivity on a commercial scale, is now firmly established in the Church which is able to meet its food requirements, in addition to a marketable surplus. We applaud his leadership which went beyond the spiritual realm, to encompass the secular, thus ministering to a complete human being.”

He said Mutumwa Taguta’s leadership went beyond the spiritual realm, to encompass the secular, thus ministering to a complete human being, also describing him as a spiritual father of the nation.

-State Media

