Zimra Bus Accident Claims 4

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority bus was involved in a tragic accident on Tuesday that has reportedly claimed the lives of four of its members.

According to a statement issued by the Revenue Authority, the accident happened near Corona Shops along the Masvingo Road, approximately 90km from Harare.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to confirm that a ZIMRA bus carrying members of staff coming from Beitbridge to Harare was yesterday, Tuesday 19 April 2022, involved in a road accident The accident happened at around 1800hrs. The accident resulted in the loss of lives and injuries.” ZIMRA said in a statement.

The authority added that it is working with the relevant authorities to assist affected staff members.

In a twet on Wednesday the Zimbabwe Revenue and Allied Workers Trade Union (ZIMRATU) said, “We are saddened by the loss of lives and injuries of our ZIMRA members in a road accident near Corona Shops along Masvingo-Harare Highway. They were traveling from Beitbridge to Harare on 19 April 2022.”

More details regarding the accident are still being investigated.

