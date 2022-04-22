CCC Official Arrested For Coordinating President Chamisa Meeting
22 April 2022
By Hon Job Sikhala
Champion Peter Marange arrested in Chitungwiza 2day for attending our President
@nelsonchamisa
‘s brief with structures hs bn transferred & detained @ CID Law & Order.
I am with him here @ the CID Law &Order as his lawyer
@ZLHRLawyers
. He has been charged with organising the meeting
