ZIMRA Female Staffers Perish In Masvingo Horror Crash

By- Three Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) have died in a bus accident.

The accident happened on the 19th of this month.

The staffers are Mrs Anacoleta Dembure, Ms Mary Nherera, and Ms Joseline Makwanya.

In a statement ZIMRA said the trio was based at Region 1 Kurima House, Harare.

Reads the statement:

Remembering our colleagues who passed on in the tragic accident on 19 April 2022. May their departed souls rest in eternal peace

The ZIMRA bus that was involved in the accident was carrying members of staff coming from Beitbridge to Harare.

The accident happened near Corona Shops along Masvingo Road, approximately 90km from Harare at around 1800hrs.

