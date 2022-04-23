Mnangagwa Threatens Name Droppers

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF has warned party members in the habit of using Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to aid their criminal activities that they will be punished.

Speaking after the 118th Session of the Zanu PF Central Committee at the party’s headquarters in Harare, party commissar Mike Bimha, who was standing in for the party’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said:

There are a number of party members who move around threatening members of the public, that is an issue which will end up with tough measures being taken against those people.

Zanu PF Director-General, Dickson Dzora, said the issue of “name dropping” has become problematic within party structures. Said Dzora:

We look forward to members of the party upholding the position taken by the leadership. It has become a problem within the structures of the party.

The directive is now coming from the top leadership of the party.

Disciplinary measures will be taken against all such members who are in the habit of name dropping.

Name dropping is the act of trying to impress someone by saying the names of well-known people that you know or have met.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...