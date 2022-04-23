Police Threaten To “Bomb ” Delegates At President Chamisa Meeting

Tinashe Sambiri|Overzealous police details on Thursday violently disrupted President Nelson Chamisa’s citizens engagement meeting in Chitungwiza.

The ZRP cops threatened to “bomb” CCC supporters at the venue.

“Our Harare Provincial Assembly meeting addressed by Change Champion-in-Chief President

@nelsonchamisa

in Chitungwiza today ended prematurely after the regime in Harare deployed armed police who disrupted the meeting and threatened to throw teargas into the venue,” CCC said in a statement on Twitter.

