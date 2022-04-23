UK Tells Its Citizens Zim Could Be Attacked By Terrorists

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has on its official website told its citizens travelling to Zimbabwe that they should not rule out terrorists attack in the country because of the hostility towards Britain over conflicts in the Middle East.

An advise on the website says, “Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks can’t be ruled out. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time.”

However, World data says the risk of terrorist attacks in Zimbabwe over the past years can be classified as almost insignificant.

Over the past 5 years a total number of 6 terrorist incidents has been recorded, in which 2 people have been injured. However, there were no deaths, world data says.

-Byo24 News

