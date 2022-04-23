Video Makandiwa Deleted Of Mnangagwa Fake Poison Prophecy

By A Correspondent | The below is the video of the controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa as he uttered the fake prophecy that propelled Emmerson Mnangagwa to Presidency having deceived the military that he was nearly assassinated by Robert Mugabe’s G40 faction.

In the April 9 2017 footage, Makandiwa announces “I see someone in authority, who is loyal to a higher office, swallowing poison through food and vomiting blood and rushed to the hospital and only prayer can save him,” Makandiwa said in an April recorded video, which he showed to his congregants yesterday. Prophet Makandiwa Prophesied Mnangagwa’s Food Poisoning Incident UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa confirmed the prophecy, saying: “Yes the video was played, re-living the service of the 9th of April wherein the man of God spoke about the need to pray for a prominent politician because he was seeing something entering his stomach causing him to vomit – food first and then blood and ending up in hospital. Though the man of God did not mention any names, you need to watch the footage in order to come up with your own interpretation.”

