Bosso, FC Platinum Match Abandoned

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between and FC Platinum and Highlanders at Mandava, was abandoned due to crowd trouble on Saturday.

The two sides were level at 1-1 when referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarded the hosts a penalty in the 82nd minute, after Peter Muduwa was adjudged to have fouled Walter Musona in the box.

However, the contact seemed to have happened outside the area with the FC Platinum player losing his footing when he got into the box.

Highlanders players protested the decision and their fans responded by invading the pitch targeting one of the assistant referees.

Police details were quickly deployed and a protracted standoff led to the firing of tear gas inside the stadium.

The battles continued outside the ground, while the players and officials sought sanctuary in the dressing rooms.

The match commissioner was then forced to end the game before fulltime.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

