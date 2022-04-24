By Elections Victory Has Put The World On Notice, Says Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change leader President Nelson has said the resounding victory in the March 26 by-elections is a signal of great things to come.

President Chamisa took a swipe at the panicky Zanu PF regime for “cowardly disrupting” CCC programmes.

“The CCC BY-ELECTIONS LANDSLIDE VICTORY has put the world on notice that CCC is the next government in ZIMBABWE.

On this, Zpf is panicking and cowardly disrupting our Citizens dialogue Assemblies.The road to 2023 must be signposted by Pre-Election Pact on Reforms (PREPARE),” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He added:

“We’re busy preparing your honey! It’s happening. Fellow Citizens, are you ready to be involved? “

