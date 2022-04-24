Civil Servants Request Urgent Meeting With Govt

Civil servants have written to their employer requesting an urgent meeting for the two parties to find a way forward regarding their salaries that have been eroded by rising inflation.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) ZCPSTU secretary-general David Dzatsunga said they are now waiting for a response from the Government. Said Dzatsunga:Things are going south. Nothing is working because of the inflation, the prices, the rate and all that we were given make no sense.

There is a US$75 and a US$100 salary and that was at least cushioning us. On average, a civil servant is getting ZW$28 000-ZW$30 000.

The way forward is we have written to the employer asking for a meeting with the National Joint Negotiation Committee (NJNC) and the letter was delivered on Wednesday.

We are now waiting for their response to our request for an urgent meeting.Civil servants are demanding a pre-October 2018 salary of US$540 per month but the Government says it has no capacity to meet its workers’ demands.

Last year, the government workers, mainly teachers, nurses and doctors, declared incapacity but authorities responded by threatening to withhold their paltry salaries and firing them.

-The NewsHawks

