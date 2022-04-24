ZIFA Councillors Okay Kamambo Return

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The majority of ZIFA councillors on Saturday, 23 April, voted to recall the association’s president, Felton Kamambo, and two other board members, Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule.

The ZIFA Congress, however, retained the rest of the executive committee and appointed Gift Banda the acting president.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was presided over by ZIFA lawyer Chenaimwoyo Gumiro. 45 of the 58 Congress members attended the meeting.

Kamambo, Machana, Malandule and Stanley Chapeta were all invited to answer to charges levelled against them but they did not turn up.

Premier Soccer League chairperson Farai Jere, Women’s Soccer League chairperson Barbra Chikosi as well Sugar Chagonda were asked to respond to the charges levelled against them and were all spared the axe.

ZIFA vice president Gift Banda, whose suspension by his colleagues on the board had been lifted a month before the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the ZIFA board on 16 November 2021, also survived the chop.

The availability of Banda, Jere, Chikosi and Chagonda would ensure that ZIFA would continue to be led by a duly-elected board as the four officials are enough to make a quorum.

Gumiro, however, said the SRC and ZIFA suspensions are still in force. Said Gumiro:

This was an internal process which does not change much regarding the situation on the ground.

The SRC suspension remains in force; the FIFA suspension remains in force.

So what now needs to be done is to ensure or convince the SRC to first lift the suspension of the executive committee and also convince FIFA, because, remember, there is a condition on the FIFA letter that they can only lift the suspension (of Zimbabwe) upon the reinstatement of the Kamambo-led board.

The ZIFA Congress is expected to write to the SRC this week to inform them of the latest developments.

After that, SRC will review the situation before any re-engagement with FIFA happens.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...