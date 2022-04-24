Zimbos Ranked Unhappy People Globally

By A Correspondent- A World Happiness Index survey done by Gallup World Poll has ranked Zimbabweans number 145 out 146 countries in the world.

According to the world happiness index, the World Happiness Report is an indicator of global happiness. The rankings are based on reports of respondents’ assessments of their own lives, and articles on national happiness are included. The report also compares with other elements that influence (quality of) life. As of March 2022, According to the World Happiness Report, Finland was named the happiest nation in the world five times in a row.

The study was edited by John F. Helliwell, Richard Layard, Jeffrey D. Sachs, and Jan-Emmanuel De Neve among other Cambridge professors. As associate editors for this volume, Lara Aknin, Shun Wang, and Haifang Huang are involved.

The neighbouring South Africa is ranked 101.

