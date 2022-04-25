Respect Advocate Chamisa

Spread the love

Own Correspondent

Masvingo preacher Isaac Makomichi has said people should respect Advocate Nelson Chamisa as God always promotes the humble.

Reports say Makomichi was in Murehwa where some few people were mocking CCC and the citizens’ President Advocate Chamisa.

“You guys must not hate one another because of politics, that Chamisa you are mocking will surprise you one day, remember Mwari anoropafadza vakazvininipisa uye ivavo vanotukwa nekushorwa ndivo vanowanzo simudzirwa naMwari.Musatuke murume uyu (Chamisa) hamuzive zvakarongwa naMwari,ngatiitei politics asi tisatukane, ” Makomichi reportedly said.

“Makomichi is not a member of CCC as of now but these are the people we need to recruit in CCC, we need to take him from Zanu PF because he represent the citizens, added one CCC official.

Makomichi becomes the only prophet to sympathise with Adv Chamisa as some prophets are glorifying looters in Zanu PF.

The late Mudzidzi Wimbo once also prophesied that the young leader would rise to prominence .

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...