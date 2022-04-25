ZANU PF Mocks Hwende For Attending ED’s Gig After Criticising Mudzuri For Same

When the renegade Elias Mudzuri attended Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State House national function in 2018, CCC Secretary General Chalton Hwende labelled him a sell out, but 3 years later the same man is on camera enjoying ice cream at Mnangagwa’s independence gig. Never before has an opposition party celebrated indepemdence with ZANU PF.

Hwende was during the week criticised by propagandist Tirimusango Hwenje in the below tweet

