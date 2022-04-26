Chamisa Focuses On 2023 Vote Protection

Spread the love

By- Citizens Coalition for Change has shifted its focus to training polling agents who will be monitoring the ballots in the next year’s elections.

Posting on the party’s twitter account, Tuesday, the CCC secretary general, Charlton Hwende, said they had main three focus areas before the next year’s elections.

He tweeted:

We are less than 12months before an election and the 3 critical priority areas are 1. Voter registration 2. Candidates selection and Polling Agents training 3. Fundraising. Let’s not be distracted from these 3 key areas that will guarantee us a landslide victory in 2023.

We are less than 12months before an election and the 3 critical priority areas are 1. Voter registration 2. Candidates selection and Polling Agents training 3. Fundraising. Let’s not be distracted from these 3 key areas that will guarantee us a landslide victory in 2023 — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) April 25, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...