Chamisa In Voter Registration Blitz

By- The Citizens Coalition for Change opposition political party has intensified its voter registration blits spreading the programme to the rural areas.

The Nelson Chamisa led party announced this on its tweeter account:

The 2nd voter registration blitz is currently on until the 30th of April 2022. Carry your ID & proof of residence to get registered to vote. The mobile centres will open from 0700 to 1730hrs. Visit your nearest voter registration centre.

