Human Rights Watch Boss Steps Down

The Director Of Human Rghts Watch, Kenneth Roth has resigned. He announced he is stepping down after 30 years of serving the institution.

Said Roth: “I am privileged to have headed Human Rights Watch for three decades.

“With my colleagues and our supporters, we have built a global organization and a powerful defender of people’s rights. But it is time to pass the baton. I will be leaving @HRW in August. “

