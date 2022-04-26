Khupe Says Chamisa Kicked Me Out Cause I’m Ndebele, Suddenly Goes Ord

Spread the love

This is the same person elbowed out from MDCA because she was Ndebele and a woman, she was called a Ndeere dissident and she got angry and did what she did, now her anger is finished and she is an ordinary member of CCC. Trusting her or not is not important, her vote counts. — Phakama Mthwakazi 🇿🇼 (@PhakamaMthwaka1) April 25, 2022

ORIGINAL 2020 INTERVIEW BELOW:

Thokozani Khupe

Below is an excerpt of the exclusive interview on 3rd April 2010 with the MDC Alliance renegade, Thokozani Khupe in which she announced how she is taking over President Nelson Chamisa’s seat.

Are you going to inherit @nelsonchamisa's challenge against @edmnangagwa over the 2018 elections? Khupe replies:"why would I challenge when I don't have evidence? He challenged and was asked to produce evidence…why should I waste my time? Unfortunately I'm not understanding…" pic.twitter.com/PiuNUNAvft — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 4, 2020

Simba Chikanza: Are you going to inherit Nelson Chamisa’s challenge against Mnangagwa over the 2018 elections?

Thokozani Khupe: “How? Why would I challenge when I don’t have evidence? He challenged and was asked to produce evidence…why should I waste my time?”

Simba Chikanza: I am saying there is evidence, there are LIVE broadcast videos beginning with the 15th Dec 2017, ZBC video clearly showing the deployment of the army to change election results. There are other videos right up to election day…. You are avoiding all this evidence simply because a court verdict said so?

Thokozani Khupe: ” Unfortunately I’m not understanding where your question is going …”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...