Seven Die In Khami Horror Crash
26 April 2022
B- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced the death of seven people in a road acccident that occurred in Bulawayo today.

Posting on their tweer hanndle, ZRP said thaccident left 11 injured.

Poste ZRP: B1/2 The ZRP confirms a fatal RTA which occurred at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Khami Rd today at 0500 hours where six people died while 11 others were injured.