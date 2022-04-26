Seven Die In Khami Horror Crash

B- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced the death of seven people in a road acccident that occurred in Bulawayo today.

Posting on their tweer hanndle, ZRP said thaccident left 11 injured.

Poste ZRP: B1/2 The ZRP confirms a fatal RTA which occurred at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Khami Rd today at 0500 hours where six people died while 11 others were injured.

1/2 The ZRP confirms a fatal RTA which occurred at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Khami Rd today at 0500 hours where six people died while 11 others were injured. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 26, 2022

