CCC Needs US$2 Million For Congress

By- The Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change has said that they needed US$2 Million for them to hold an elective congress.

The party’s interim secretary-general, Chalton Hwende said that the opposition party cannot hold an elective congress before 2023 harmonised elections because it doesn’t have the funds for the event.

This comes barely a week after CCC interim deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba claimed they will not hold a congress because they feared infiltration by Zanu PF and State security agents.

However, Hwende said CCC doesn’t have the huge sums of money needed to hold a congress as well as for election campaigns. Said Hwende:

The two biggest cost centres in a political party are: 1. Congress 2. General Elections.

There is no sane party that holds both events in the same year because to have a congress for CCC you need US$2 million and an election, a minimum of US$150 million. Politics is a very expensive game.

We are less than 12 months before an election, and the three critical priority areas are 1. Voter registration 2 Candidates selection and polling agents training 3. Fundraising.

