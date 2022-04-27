One Person Dies In Head On Collision

By A Correspondent- One person dies while seven others among them five family members from Cowdray Park cheated death by a whisker when a Toyota Vitz collided head on with their Mazda Familia at a 70km peg along Harare- Bulawayo road.

Bulawayo City Council Acting Chief fire officer Lynos Phiri confirmed the accident.

“The driver of the Toyota Vitz, Hove Mackerel (31) from Mpopoma died on the spot after he was found trapped inside his car. Five out of the seven people that were injured are Mushevedzi family members from Cowdray park but had no injuries sustained, while details of the two more victims were not yet obtained and were all conveyed to Mpilo hospital,” Phiri said.

He said one vehicle might have encroached on the line of the oncoming traffic and collided head on resulting in serious damage.

Phiri said the vehicles were thrown to the sides of the road as a result of the impact, indicating that ages of the Mushevedzi family members varied between 3 to 32 years.

