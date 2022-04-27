Police Gun-Down Kadoma Armed Robbers

By- Two armed robbers have been shot dead by the police in Kadoma.

In a statement, ZRP said the shootout occurred after police reacted to a report of an armed robbery that occurred at Innez Mine in Kadoma.

Reads the statement :

The ZRP confirms a shooting incident which occurred at James area, Patchway, Kadoma Tuesday at about 0800 hours between Police detectives and eight armed robbery suspects.

Following a robbery incident which occurred at Innez Mine, Kadoma on 25/04/22 at 2300 hours, the Police crack team on armed robbery intercepted the suspect’s Nissan Caravan vehicle (AFH6988) which was used during the robbery and flagged it stop. The suspects tried to attack police officers with machetes and a shootout ensued resulting in the arrest of three suspects.

Two of the suspects later died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital due to the injuries sustained during the shootout. The gang is linked to a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu.

The police did not specify if the robbers had other weapons besides machetes.

It is also not clear if the suspects had managed to get away with anything from the Mine.

