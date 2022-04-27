Unity Key To Development In Africa – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Unity is key to development in Africa, Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

According to President Chamisa, Africans are one big family.

“HAPPY FREEDOM DAY MZANSI.

May the nation build on the solid foundations that exist and continue to shine on the African soil.

We stand together united and indivisible for Africa’s greatness.We are ONE Africa with a shared history and a common destiny.Let freedom ring in Africa,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

On the formation of CCC President Chamisa said:

“IT’S A TOTAL SHIFT ON EVERYTHING!!Don’t miss it. We are not our past!!

A total shift in leadership culture, manners and values.

A total shift in structure.

A total shift in strategy.

A total shift in politics, policies and programs. Let’s Go!!#fakapressure.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...