2023 Polls: We Will Bury Zanu PF- Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF regime is desperate to disrupt Citizens’ Coalition For Change’s campaign programmes across the country.

This was said by CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

According to Hon Sikhala, Zanu PF agents are working round the clock to disrupt CCC activities.

“Please don’t listen to agenda setting talk allover the air.

We are wiser than the whole machinery of Emmerson Mnangagwa put together !!!

Our focus is on winning the 2023 Elections. All energy and focus shld be on the ball.

Let 2023 be the year to bury ZANU PF and all the evil associated with it,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

