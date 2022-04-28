Court Grants Mupfumira’s Request

By A Correspondent- A Harare magistrate yesterday acceded to former Cabinet minister Priscah Mupfumira’s request to stop her trial until an earlier ruling dismissing her application for discharge is reviewed.

Mupfumira is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office. The former minister, who is being represented by Admire Rubaya, filed an application at the High Court seeking a review of magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s ruling dismissing her application for discharge at the close of the State case.

Mupfumira’s co-accused Barnabas Matongera was acquitted of the charges.

n granting the application for stay of proceedings, Nduna said the review application would enable both parties, including him to determine if there was a prima facie case.

“The review taken by the accused is a clear opportunity for the State and it will serve a dual purpose. There are questions which the review can answer and l will allow the postponement to a time the review will be determined,” Nduna ruled.

The matter was then postponed to June 29 pending the determination of the review.

The State alleges that Mupfumira and Matongera gave instructions to National Social Security Authority (Nssa) to proceed with a housing project named Mzenya Off-Take without complying with tender procedures and approval by the Nssa board.

