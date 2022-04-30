Gomwe Appointed CEO Of South Africa’s Coal Company MC Mining

Godfrey Gomwe

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwean Godfrey Gomwe has been appointed CEO of South Africa’s coal company MC Mining. Gomwe takes over as MC Mining pushes to start its delayed flagship project, the US$35m Makhado coal mine in Limpopo.

The mining veteran was appointed together with South Africa’s former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene who takes over as the new chair of the Board.

In a statement issued on Tuesday Nene said, “Godfrey brings a wealth of mining, commercial, financial and leadership expertise, and his extensive skills will be invaluable to MC Mining as we complete the Makhado funding package with a view to commencing construction later in FY2022.”

Resolutions to appoint Nene and Gomwe as nonexecutive directors were passed at an extraordinary general meeting on April 11, ahead of which former chairperson Bernard Pryor and former nonexecutive director and interim CEO Sebastiano Randazzo resigned. Nene replaces Khomotso Mosehla, who served as interim chairperson following Pryor’s resignation.

Godfrey Gregory Gomwe is a Zimbabwean businessperson who has been the head of 10 different companies and holds the position of Chairman of Anglo Zimele Empowerment Initiative, Chairman at Thebe Mining Resources (Pty) Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer at Anglo American Marketing Ltd. Mr. Gomwe is also Chairman at Tshikululu Social Investments and Executive Council at Chamber of Mines of South Africa and on the board of 6 other companies.

He previously held the position of Chairman for Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd., Senior Vice President for Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American Corporation Zimbabwe Ltd., Chairman at Anglo American Zimele Ltd., Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American Coal Corp. Ltd., Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American Thermal Coal and President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a graduate degree from the University of South Africa.

