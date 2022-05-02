Search Begins For Missing NetOne Employees

Spread the love

CHIREDZI – A NetOne Land Rover defender is missing after it was swept away at Chilonga Bridge across the Runde River in Chiredzi at 9 am this morning.

Sources have told The Mirror that it had two passengers.

More than a dozen similar incidents have been reported at Chilonga this season alone with scores of people including Police divers and civil servants dead amid louder calls for Government to build a proper bridge into one of the most important constituencies in the country.

The NetOne vehicle was on its way to refuel a cellular phone base station in Chikombedzi.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Kudakwashe Dehwa said he is yet to receive the report. There are, however, impeccable witnesses who said they saw the car being swept away who called The Mirror. Efforts to get a comment from Netone were.

Source : Masvingo Mirror

futile.https://masvingomirror.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...