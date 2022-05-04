Police Spikes Kill Four People

Spread the love

By- Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) traffic cops have been accused of causing the death of four people who were aboard a commuter omnibus which overturned on Wednesday morning in Mutare.

The police allegedly tried to stop the speeding kombi by throwing spikes, causing it to veer off the road and overturn several times.

Four people died while ten were injured, some of them seriously. The injured were rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

According to The Manica Post, the accident happened along Vumba Road near CMED and involved a kombi plying the Mutare-Chigodora route. Among the passengers were schoolchildren.

ZRP spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the accident. He said:

Yes, it is true. The accident happened this morning, but we are still gathering details.

We will duly inform you when we have all the relevant information.

Meanwhile, in a post on its Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon, the ZRP said the commuter omnibus “had a left tyre burst” after it went through a roadblock causing it to overturn and land on a durawall. Read the statement:

The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a speeding Toyota Hiace Kombi went through a Police checkpoint along Vumba- Mutare Rd.

The vehicle had a left tyre burst after the roadblock and it overturned before landing on a durawall at CMED Mutare Depot this morning at 0700 hours. As a result, four people died while eight others were injured.

The Police are now conducting investigations to establish what actually transpired in this sad and unfortunate incident.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...