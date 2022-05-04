Watch: Hon Chikwinya Slams ZUPCO Monopoly

Tinashe Sambiri| Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is under pressure to end the ZUPCO monopoly.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change says the ZUPCO monopoly is causing untold chaos in the transport sector.

Below is CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement:

Zupco monopoly must be abandoned!

The failure of it is sped evident, we must immediately return Kombi’s.

Citizens Members of Parliament Settlement Chikwinya have stood firm in Parliement to reject this policy as it has absolutely failed.

This is what we expect from all progressive MPs. Tell no lies, reject anti people policies and speak for and on behalf of the oppressed always.

Also watch Hon Settlement Chikwinya’s argument in Parliament:

https://fb.watch/cO3E_hW8Yx/

