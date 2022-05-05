Masses Vow To Fight For Chamisa

By- Zimbabweans have said they will next year defend the vote and make sure that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa gets to the statehouse.

Posting on tweeter, several people said only CCC would solve the economic problems, Zimbabwe was facing.

Tweeted several Zimbabweans:

Next elections if the citizens can not defend the votes Nero should just accept that in zim there will never b free and fair elections and he shud accept to be the leader of the opposition just like other countries do” Tatambura veduwe.

Next elections if the citizens cant defend the votes nero should just accept that in zim there will never b free and fair elections and he shud accept to be the leader of opposition just like other contries do" Tatambura veduwe. pic.twitter.com/3AvxKS5vyH — Nelson Chete chete (@EddieTnelly) May 4, 2022

