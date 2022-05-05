Top Cop Issues Chamisa Aide Death Threats

Spread the love

By- CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala has said that his party’s candidate for Ward 7 council by-elections has received death threats from Chitungwiza police station.

Sikhala posted on Twitter Thursday:

Our Ward 7 Council by election candidate Lovemore Maiko is advising me that he hs just bn phoned by Officer Commanding Chitungwiza District C/S Muguti threatening him with death if ever he holds any campaign activities in his ward. He has bn told not 2 do anything or else dies

Our Ward 7 Council by election candidate Lovemore Maiko is advising me that he hs just bn phoned by Officer Commanding Chitungwiza District C/S Muguti threatening him with death if ever he holds any campaign activities in his ward.



He has bn told not 2 do anything or else die — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) May 5, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...